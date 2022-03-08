A critical international conference was successfully supported by RAF Wittering.

Personnel from the Cambridgeshire base were on hand to assist the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a group of 10 nations from northern Europe, led by the United Kingdom, which aims to increase co-operation in defence areas.

With their proven track record in transport and logistic support, the RAF Wittering Support Force was the obvious choice to assist the conference at Belvoir Castle.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP at the JEF Conference. Photo: Sgt Jimmy Wise

Dating back to the Norman Invasion, Belvoir Castle, the seat of the Duke of Rutland, is one of Britain’s most historic buildings and has been used as a location for many television series, including Netflix's ‘The Crown’.

Flying officer Chris Smale, a logistics officer from Support Force HQ, was among the military liaison officers on duty.

He said: “A lot of planning was needed. With an event like this, everything must run smoothly and on-schedule. The UK was the host nation, and this was a very important meeting, so accommodation, catering and transport can’t be a distraction, it’s all got to run like clockwork.”

Belvoir Castle. Photo: Sgt Jimmy Wise

Nearly 30 drivers from No 1 Expeditionary Logistics Squadron and No 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron safely conveyed the visiting ministers to and from the venue.

In addition, a number of guards from RAF Wittering were on duty at the conference.

Weeks of intense planning and long hours of work paid off as the JEF conference concluded without a single distraction or hitch to interrupt the ministers’ meeting.

Gp Capt Nick Huntley, the commanding officer of the A4 Force and deputy commander of the RAF Support Force, said: “We could not have hoped for better execution of the plan, and this was no mean feat.

Merlin helicopter takes off. Photo: Sgt Jimmy Wise

"We were supporting some very distinguished visitors, and we were the hosts.

"That we ensured and delivered the smooth running and security of this event is due entirely to our personnel, and their expertise and professionalism.

"They have done the defence community proud and are a credit to the RAF.”