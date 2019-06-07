Home   News   Article

RAF WITTERING TROOPS ON OPERATION IN ESTONIA CELEBRATE THE UK’S NATIONAL FISH AND CHIP DAY

By Darren Greenwood
-
darren.greenwood@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:16, 07 June 2019
 | Updated: 14:17, 07 June 2019

Troops from RAF Wittering having been bonding with their Estonian Air Force allies over fish and chips.

The RAF's deployed catering facility took a well-earned lunch break to enjoy a hearty portion of the nation's favourite dish to celebrate national fish and chip day, which is today.

The RAF are on Operation Azotize, the UK’s contribution to NATO’s Baltic Air Policing, flying Typhoon fighter jets to protect Baltic airspace and reassure their NATO allies.

The crew, including Army Air Corps, are serving at Amari Air Base, just 20 miles south-west of Estonia's capital Tallinn.

Gallery1

Pictured. Cpl McFee from 3MCS prepars the dishes for National Fish And Chip Day. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909685)Pictured. Cpl McFee from 3MCS prepars the dishes for National Fish And Chip Day. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909689)Pictured. The 3MCS mess tents. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909694)Pictured. Cpl McFee from 3MCS prepars the dishes for National Fish And Chip Day. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909698)Pictured. Cpl McFee from 3MCS prepars the dishes for National Fish And Chip Day. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909731)Pictured. Cpl McFee from 3MCS prepars the dishes for National Fish And Chip Day. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909700)Pictured. Dinner is served. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909702)Pictured. Capt Aliis Grabbi from the Estonian Air Force enjoying her fish and chips. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909704)Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909710)Pictured. RAF Fireman SAC James Ferrie (left) with Cpt Aleksei Prohorov from the Estonian Air Force enjoying their fish and chips. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909712)Pictured. RAF and Estonian Air Force personnel enjoying ther fish and chips. Members of the Royal Air Force, Estonian Air Force and Army Air Corps celebrated the UK’s National fish and chip day whilst deployed on Operation Azotize, part of NATO’s Baltic Air Policing and for the British Army, the NATO-led Exercise Cabrit, Eating in the 3 Mobile Catering Squadron deployed mess tents, the chefs produced a feast of fish and chips with all the trimmings. OP AZOTIZE is the UK contribution to the NATO Baltic Air Policing (BAP) Mission. In turn this forms part of the NATO Assurance Measures first announced in 2014. The RAF have returned to Estonia for the first time since their last deployment in 2016 to again deploy four Typhoon aircraft to conduct this mission. Four Typhoons from XI(F) Squadron at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire arrived at Ämari Airbase in Estonia on 24 April to begin their four-month NATO mission to protect Baltic airspace. The RAF fighters were the last element of 121 EAW to arrive in Estonia to conduct Baltic Air Policing, the NATO mission to provide Quick Reaction Alert patrolling of the Baltic Sea area around Estonia, a NATO member since March 2004. From May the RAF will be at readiness to scramble if required to protect NATO airspace, replacing the German Typhoons who have been carrying out the duty for the last few months. (11909714)

Sqn Ldr Macfarlane, deployed as part of 121 Expeditionary Air Wing, said: "We’re having lunch today in 3 Mobile Catering Squadron’s mess tent and sharing some delicious fresh fish and chips with our Estonian Air Force friends to celebrate the UK’s National Fish and Chip Day. We’re here to contribute to NATO’s Baltic Air Policing, supporting our NATO allies and friends. We work very closely with our Estonian colleagues and it’s great to share some of our traditions with them.”

The AAC are also on operation in Estonia but under Operation Cabrit, part of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) mission to defend and protect the Baltic states against any potential aggression.

Captain Aliis Grabbi from the Estonian Air Force was invited with several of her colleagues to share the iconic British lunch with the RAF and Army.

She said:"In Estonia we have fish and we have chips but we don’t eat them together, so it was a good experience. I really enjoyed it, the chefs here have done a great job.”

RAF fire fighter, Senior Aircraftman Ferrie was having lunch during his shift and said:" We’ve just come from the fire section. We’re stocking up on lunch for some fire training later today with our Estonian colleagues. It’s a treat to have fish and chips, particularly as it’s National Fish and Chip Day. The RAF has a long tradition of ‘Fish Frydays’ too.”

COMMENTS
()

Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.

People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.

Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.

 

Terms of Comments

We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.

If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE