The Battle of Britain has been commemorated with a moving display of military and civic unity.

Stamford’s best-known venues featured in the event, which saw the mayoral procession leave the town hall and make its way through the Georgian streets to the United Reformed Church, where a service celebrated the relationship between the town and the station.

Sunday's procession was led by civic officer, Mark Murtagh, who carried the ceremonial mace, and Pilot Officer Jeorgia Carr, who carried the Freedom Sword, originally presented to the town by RAF Wittering.

Will Sloss and Beth Allen laying a wreath remembering Air Commodore Ian Sloss. Photo: Alan Walters

Plt Off Carr said: “Apart from graduation at RAF College Cranwell, this was my first ceremonial event. It was an honour to represent the station in this way, particularly on an anniversary year, and carry the Freedom Sword, which symbolises our relationship with Stamford.”

The Rev Dr Peter Stevenson led a service in the United Reformed Church.

During his sermon he spoke of the relationship between Stamford and RAF Wittering, embodied in the Stamford Spitfire, paid for by the people of the town during the Second World War.

RAF Wittering Station Commander Jez Case gave a reading, and there was a recitation of a poem about the Battle of Britain by Rob Elks, Stamford’s poet laureate.

After the service, hundreds of people lined Broad Street, where a series of familiar and rousing music filled the air, courtesy of The Band of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

A detachment from RAF Wittering treated onlookers to a display of precision drill before wreaths were laid at the war memorial outside Browne’s Hospital in Broad Street.

Sunday’s parade marked the sixtieth anniversary of the granting of the Freedom of Stamford to RAF Wittering.

Freedom of the town is an ancient sign of trust given by towns and cities to nearby military organisations, allowing them to march through with drums beating, flags flying, and bayonets fixed. It is also an expression of pride for both Stamford and RAF Wittering.

The parade was the first public engagement for Wing Commander Jez Case as Wittering’s station commander.

He said: “The Battle of Britain was arguably our finest hour, and being able to remember our forebears that fought in the battle while exercising our Freedom of Stamford was a fantastic occasion.

“Stamford is our hometown, and we are a part of the community, as the community is part of us and whom we serve. I hope the people of Stamford enjoyed the occasion, the music and the drill - judging by the reaction of the crowd, I think they did.”

RAF Wittering squadrons were heavily involved in the Battle of Britain.

Additionally, the station was very active during the Blitz and was the main fighter station for the south east Midlands.

The bond between RAF Wittering and Stamford is of particular importance to Wing Commander Case.

He said: “Today we received the warmest of welcomes from Gloria Johnson, the mayor of Stamford, and the townspeople. They have shown tremendous loyalty to the station over the years.

“We recognised not only the sacrifices made by the RAF during the Battle of Britain, but how Stamford continues to support RAF Wittering today as our personnel deploy on operations all over the world.”

