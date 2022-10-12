More than £1 million will be saved through a new process to repair RAF jets.

Most military aircraft are designed to be towed by their wheels.

But over time, the wear and tear caused by towing can accumulate and create damage which goes deeper than the surface.

RAF Typhoon jet

Until now, damaged wheels and the legs they are attached to were removed from the aircraft and sent away for repair, costing about £20,000 every time.

Based at RAF Wittering, the number 71 inspection and repair (IR) squadron has created a new repair process.

One of the aircrafts fixed by the squadron is the Typhoon - the backbone of the RAF’s combat capability.

RAF Wittering cadmium plating process

The new process allows the Typhoon's wheels to be repaired while still fitted to the aircraft, saving both time and money.

When not flying the weight of an aircraft sits entirely on its landing gear, and the legs have to withstand the stresses of landing and being towed.

Sqn Ldr Allen Auchterlonie is an RAF Engineer and the officer commanding the squadron. He said: “We can assess the damage to the nosewheel leg and remove the damaged material, a layer at a time, until we can see the undamaged structure underneath the surface.

"Then it’s a matter of building the surface up again, a layer at a time, so that the finished leg is structurally sound, protected against corrosion and ready to be primed and painted.”

RAF Wittering's new process

So far the first two repairs have been completely successful and have significantly extended the lives of the wheels.

Across the fleet this will amount to about £1.2m in savings.

RAF Wittering cadmium plating

As its next project the squadron plans to apply the process to other aircraft types in the RAF.