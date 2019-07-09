Raft of entries sought for Deepings race
The biggest annual event in the Deepings calendar is just weeks away.
Organisers of the charity event on Sunday August 4 say the time is now ripe for teams to come forward and start building their rafts.
Teams from two up to eight are allowed in the races, which take place between Market Deeping and Deeping St James, and entrants can pick one of five categories to enter.
All the stall places are now taken but volunteers are still needed to help marshall the event.
This year’s theme of “Mardi Gras / Carnival” is expected to draw lots of colourful and outrageous raft designs and fancy-dress outfits.
For the younger children, Mini Rafts built from recycled materials will be on display in Tesco Market Deeping from 24th July along with the School banner competition entries.
The events is free for spectators. There will also be parking and shuttle buses.
The following charities / community groups will be beneficiaries this year: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Peterborough Air Training Corps (Air Cadets), Deeping United Football Club and Deaf Blind UK.
Go to www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk for details, plus Deepings Raft Race on Facebook.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.