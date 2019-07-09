The biggest annual event in the Deepings calendar is just weeks away.

Organisers of the charity event on Sunday August 4 say the time is now ripe for teams to come forward and start building their rafts.

Teams from two up to eight are allowed in the races, which take place between Market Deeping and Deeping St James, and entrants can pick one of five categories to enter.

All the stall places are now taken but volunteers are still needed to help marshall the event.

This year’s theme of “Mardi Gras / Carnival” is expected to draw lots of colourful and outrageous raft designs and fancy-dress outfits.

For the younger children, Mini Rafts built from recycled materials will be on display in Tesco Market Deeping from 24th July along with the School banner competition entries.

The events is free for spectators. There will also be parking and shuttle buses.

The following charities / community groups will be beneficiaries this year: Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, Peterborough Air Training Corps (Air Cadets), Deeping United Football Club and Deaf Blind UK.

Go to www.deepingsraftrace.co.uk for details, plus Deepings Raft Race on Facebook.