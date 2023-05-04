Plans for a new community event and raft race have been pushed back to next year.

Stamford Kiwanis have been working on plans for an event on the town meadows to replace the annual parade of floats, which was axed last year.

The event would be known as Stamford’s Big Day Out and include a talent show, live music, family entertainment and raft race.

Plans for a raft race in Stamford, similar to the long-running event in Market Deeping, have been delayed.

The Kiwanis had hoped to stage it this summer, but they need more time to secure permission from a number of authorities.

A club spokesman said: “The positive response of the public and expressions of interest of participants is very encouraging. However, there is significant work required to obtain the permissions needed from the Environment Agency, town council and owners of all the land adjoining the course of the raft race.

“These permissions are necessary before we can book a date for the event, and the date is essential in order to give time for participants to rehearse, competitors to build rafts and traders to commit.

“Due to the current election process, the club is realistically looking at next year to host the event.”

A member of the Kiwanis presented the idea to Stamford Town Council in March, which backed the idea in principle, subject to the Environment Agency giving its seal of approval.

Permission has already been given by the Freemen of Stamford to access their land at the bottom of Waterfurlong.

The intention is to launch the rafts from the Freemen’s Meadow and race to the footbridge leading from the main meadows to the Cattle Market car park.

The Kiwanis hope to book a date for the event once the new town council is in place.