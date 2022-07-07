The Deepings Raft Race is returning next month after a two-year break - and will have a 'back to the 80s' theme.

The popular event will see teams take to the River Welland on Sunday, August 7 and is now being sponsored by Spalding-based LightSpeed Broadband.

Up to 50 rafts are due to participate in in this year’s event which will raise money to support charities in Lincolnshire.

(L-R) – Raft Race Committee Member, Tracy Hollis, Sales & Community Engagement Advisor, Samantha Fear, Sales & Community Engagement Lead, Carmé Mandzij, Raft Race Organiser, Kevin Barber (C)Michael J. Amphlett

The raft race event will include six different races starting on Bridge Street Deeping St James at noon and finishing in Market Deeping town centre. Trophies will be awarded to winners of each race which feature: The main race, business race, fun race, ladies only race, pub race and youth race (under 18s).

There are numerous ways to be involved, including entering a team and building a raft, volunteering as a steward or marshal, becoming a sponsor, booking a stall, or simply attending the event.

Spectators are invited to watch, with the best view of the rafts from Bridge Street in Deeping St James and they will also be able to enjoy numerous stalls, street food, and a funfair as part of the day.

Organisers will be asking for donations for wristbands to support the Ukrainian Refugee appeal.

LightSpeed is installing gigabit broadband in the Deepings - as well as Bourne, Spalding and Stamford - and says thousands of homes are being added to the network each week.

The LightSpeed team will be participating by building a LightSpeed raft to race in the business race, as well as serving free coffee, tea and cold drinks from the a coffee cart.

Kevin Barber, a rotarian from The Deepings, said: “It’s great to have LightSpeed on board supporting The Deepings Raft Race. This event is really popular and widely supported in our community, which means we can raise awareness and money for St Barnabas Hospice, Wake House and Deepings Community Wellbeing Group charities.

"LightSpeed understands the value of community, and their support shows through their involvement. We urge competitors to get on with building their rafts and to send in their entry forms.”

Carmé Mandzij, sales and community engagement lead for LightSpeed Broadband, said: “We’re excited to be working with Kevin and the team and to be involved in such a fun event, with a fantastic cause for local charities. I’m looking forward to our LightSpeed raft in August!’

LightSpeed started its full fibre roll out in South Lincolnshire last year and has invested £25 million across the region so far.

The company says it is on track to reach 200,000 homes across the East of England by the end of this year and has the ambition of becoming the region’s leading internet service provider.