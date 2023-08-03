People are putting the final touches to their outfits and boats ready for the annual Deepings Raft Race.

The event on Sunday (August 6) has a ‘sporting heroes’ theme – but an opportunity to promote water safety is also being taken.

Organisers have asked sponsor Hegarty Solicitors to support safety, with money the firm has donated spent on signs and equipment to keep people at the event safe.

Last year’s canoe support team helping rafters stay safe in the water. Photo: Stuart Render

Equipment includes throw ropes and floatation aids, and there will be an on-river safety team provided by Packers Canoe Club.

Underlining the effort to promote water safety, few rules and guidelines being issued to participants before the race.

These include under 18s having a signed parental consent form, all entrants being competent swimmers and encouraged to use life jackets, and all novices and juniors wearing life jackets provided by event organisers.

Peter Guy, health and safety lead, said: “We carry out a number of health and safety assessments and generate an event plan. Obviously, water safety is a key element of these assessments, and a huge amount of work is undertaken before and during the event to provide our racers and spectators with a safe environment to enjoy the day.

“Hegarty’s sponsorship of water safety this year will give participants, organisers and the public peace of mind that they are in safe hands, both in and out of the water.”

Sean Rowcliffe, partner at Hegarty, said “The Deepings Raft Race is an event the community looks forward to each year and it offers fun for all the family.

“The organising committee does an incredible job to ensure the event runs smoothly and we’re delighted to be supporting them with our sponsorship of ‘water safety’ at this year’s event.”

The raft race starts at 11am in Bridge Street, Deeping St James, and continues to Market Deeping town centre. Trophies, introduced at last year’s event, will be presented to the winners at about 4.30pm at the Iron Horse Ranch House in Market Gate.

Throughout the day there will be 50 stalls offering games, refreshments and items for sale.

The Deepings Raft Race will raise money to support causes that include The Deepings Community Leisure Centre Project, The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, The Carers Sitters Service, and Deepings Exotic Pet Refuge.