Burglars cut a door-sized hole in the back wall of Currys PC World to steal electrical goods worth thousands of pounds.

During the crime at the Ryhall Road store in Stamford the offenders are believed to have first cut through a wire fence near to the McDonald's Drive-Thru.

They then sliced through the metal cladding of the building before knocking through a brick wall to enter the shop's store room.

Currys PC World in Ryhall Road, Stamford (13345130)

The burglars stole a large number of high-value items that included laptops, mobile phones, iPads and headphones. They are estimated to have been worth between £30,000 and £50,000.

They are believed to have got away in a car and may have left over the former Blackstone's land to the back of the store, which links onto Uffington Road opposite the VW garage.

The crime happened between 11pm on Sunday night and 3am on Monday morning.

Insp Ian Martin of Stamford police said: "We would like to hear from anyone with information about suspicious vehicles they might have seen in the area before or around the time of the crime.

"The people responsible may have been hanging around beforehand.

"We would also encourage anyone to get in touch if they are offered cheap electrical goods for sale which might have been stolen from the store."

To report information that might help crack this burglary, call police on 101 and quote incident number 77 of July 2.