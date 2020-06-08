Network Rail and train operators on the East Coast Main Line are urging passengers not to travel to or from London King’s Cross on Saturday and Sunday, June 20 and 21, as the next stage of planned work on the East Coast Upgrade continues.

The installation of new overhead line equipment over the affected weekend is the latest stage of the project which will eventually see a disused railway tunnel leading to King’s Cross reopened, allowing additional tracks to be laid so more trains can enter and exit the station.

When combined with upgrades elsewhere on the route, the £1.2 billion East Coast Upgrade will also allow operators to run more trains, adding an extra 10,000 seats every day, and quicker, more reliable journeys between London, the north and Scotland.