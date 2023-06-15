Volunteers decorate Robert Humm’s former bookshop at Stamford Railway Station
A glimpse at the history of a railway station has gone on show at a former bookshop.
‘Station adopters’, who volunteer their time to keep Stamford Railway Station looking good, asked bookseller Robert Humm if they could put old photos in the windows of his former shop, next to the ticket office.
As well as allowing the volunteers inside to fix the photos to the windows, Robert provided some of the photos, and Stamford Town Council helped to make copies for display.
The result is a gallery of pictures that people can browse while they wait for a train – or wait to collect a passenger.
The station adopters’ usual work involves the upkeep of flower planters and borders at the station, to make sure commuters and visitors have an impressive view of Stamford as they arrive in the town.