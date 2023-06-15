A glimpse at the history of a railway station has gone on show at a former bookshop.

‘Station adopters’, who volunteer their time to keep Stamford Railway Station looking good, asked bookseller Robert Humm if they could put old photos in the windows of his former shop, next to the ticket office.

As well as allowing the volunteers inside to fix the photos to the windows, Robert provided some of the photos, and Stamford Town Council helped to make copies for display.

Station adopters, from left, David Biggs, Rachel Roffe, John Griggs, Debbie Biggs, Jayne Griggs, Rosemary and Roy Candish, Michelle and Wade Bidwell-Bonde, Rob Bidwell-Bonde and Steve Bonde

The result is a gallery of pictures that people can browse while they wait for a train – or wait to collect a passenger.

The window now has a display of old photos

One of the photos on display

Poppies planted by station adopters

Volunteers Jayne Griggs, Debbie Biggs and Rachel Roffe

Stamford Railway Station

Station adopters look after the planters

The planters are full of flowers, thanks to volunteers

Photos have been added to the windows of the former bookshop at the station

One of the borders cared for by volunteers

The station adopters’ usual work involves the upkeep of flower planters and borders at the station, to make sure commuters and visitors have an impressive view of Stamford as they arrive in the town.