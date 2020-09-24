The railway line through Stamford could be electrified as part of a bid by Network Rail to become more environmentally friendly.

It would mean 25,000 volt overhead cables would be installed above the track allowing bi-mode trains to switch to electric rather than using diesel.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail’s East Midlands route, said: “As part of wider plans to make the railway more environmentally friendly by 2040, we are looking at what options might exist to electrify lines in Lincolnshire and across the East Midlands to minimise carbon emissions.