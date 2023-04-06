One of the largest model railway events in the country is on track to take place next month.

A large area of Stamford Welland Academy will be taken over by miniature scenes depicting rural stations and busy city interchanges, some based on real life and others lifted from their creator’s imagination.

Stamford Model Railway Show is organised by Market Deeping Model Railway Club, and the event has grown in size and popularity in recent years.

Tony Taylor, Bill Sowerby, Peter Davies and Alan Hancock from Market Deeping Model Railway Club, with a layout built by Alan that was on display this week at the premises of event sponsor Ford TC Harrison in Stamford

In 2019 it had to be cancelled due to vandalism, and then covid meant two more years were missed.

But last year it returned and was visited by thousands of people, ranging from children keen to see model trains in action, through to enthusiasts with their own layouts at home.

Tony Taylor from Market Deeping Model Railway Club said 28 layouts would be displayed, there will be a variety of model railway trade stands, as well as hot and cold food, drinks, fudge and sweets.

{ "Label": "Embedded KMTV Video", "Icon": "https://kmgadminportal.co.uk/_images/pcs/kmtv.png", "Type": "KMTV", "Id": 55809 }

“There will also be a ride-on model railway outside, a demonstration and learning zone, and five rooms - including the two school halls - with plenty to see in each,” he added.

Layouts will come from all over the country, and include some never displayed before.

Dream Big, an award-winning short film that Market Deeping Model Railway Club helped to produce, will be screened, and there will be books about model railway-making on sale.

Although the event has grown, Tony said they are keen to keep it in Stamford, and have kept Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane as their chosen venue because of their close links with the school.

He added: “The show will appeal to children, who will enjoy seeing miniature trains in action, and enthusiasts, who will have plenty of quality layouts and trade stands to look around.”

Parking for the event is free, with tickets £8 for people aged 16 and over, and for children five and over, £4.

There is an online discount at mdmrc.org/stamford-exhibition-2023

Family tickets offering savings are also available.