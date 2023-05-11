A huge model railway exhibition takes place this weekend.

Stamford Model Railway Show will be at Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane on Saturday and Sunday. It starts at 10am both days.

There will be four exhibition halls filled with layouts and trade stands, and refreshments will be available.

Mick Allman and Mark Warrick from Market Deeping Model Railway Club with Woodcroft at Stamford Model Railway Show last year

Parking for the event is free, with tickets £8 for people aged 16 and over, and for children five and over, £4.

There is an online discount at mdmrc.org/stamford-exhibition-2023

Family tickets offering savings are also available.