A lack of disabled access at Stamford Railway Station has been branded ‘unacceptable’ by residents.

Frustrated by the lengths people with wheelchairs or pushchairs have to go to if they want to cross to platform 2, Stamford’s ‘station adopters’ group is calling for improvements.

People who cannot use the footbridge currently have to call an operator to open a gate, giving them access to a sloped path, over a barrow crossing, and back up a ramp. Alternatively, they do a ‘U-turn’ at Peterborough Railway Station where there is a lift, and travel back to Stamford.