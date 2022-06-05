More news, no ads

The organisers of a jubilee event have cancelled it this morning due to heavy rain.

Deepings Lions Club made the announcement today (Sunday) about the Platinum Party in the Park, due to take place on the John Eve Playing Field in Deeping St James from midday to 5pm.

Many people have events and street parties planned today.

The Met Office forecasts rain

The Met Office forecasts heavy rain all morning with the chance of it stopping later this afternoon.

It rained on the Queen's Coronation parade back in 1952.