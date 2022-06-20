They said it would take place 'come rain or shine' and so when Saturday's downpours arrived, it was indoor playtime for a school community.

Malcolm Sargent's summer fete featured all of the usual fun and games, including a raffle and several tombolas, with countless prizes up for grabs.

Organised by Malcom Sargent Parents, Teachers and Friends Association, the event was attended by hundreds of visitors including YouTuber Colin Furze - known for his madcap inventions, several of which he brought along to show to youngsters.