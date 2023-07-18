More than 1,000 people gathered to enjoy a family fun day before it was rained off.

The sun shone on the first few hours of Bourne Lions Club’s annual family fun day.

The event, held on the town Recreation Ground on Sunday (July 16), featured a bar, children’s entertainment, music and performances by local groups, amusements, a car boot sale and a dog show.

The Bourne Lions family fun day 2023

Throughout the day about 1,000 people showed up.

As the dark clouds formed in the afternoon, rather than leaving, many people just took cover in the marquees.

Daryn Wright, vice president of Bourne and District Lions said: “It was a good day overall.

The Bourne Lions family fun day 2023

“The weather didn’t deter people.

“When it rained everyone just shot inside the tents.”

But with no sign of the wet weather clearing, the event was packed up about an hour before it was due to finish.

Organisers are still counting up the amount of money but ‘expect to have raised quite a bit’.

The Bourne Lions family fun day 2023

“The event is important because every single penny we raise goes back to the community,” said Daryn.

“We help those who made it.”

Planning is already underway for the group’s next big event, the Santa Sleigh Route.

The Bourne Lions family fun day 2023

Photos taken by Mercury photographer Chris Lowndes can be bought here.

The Bourne Lions family fun day 2023

Let us know about your events by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk