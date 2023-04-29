Raise a glass to celebrate the anniversary of Oakham Ales with this week’s fantastic compettion.

Founded in Oakham but now based in Peterborough, Oakham Ales has been brewing consistently excellent beers since 1993.

We have teamed up with Oakham Ales to offer six lucky readers the chance to win a mixed case of Oakham Ales beers. The case of 12 beers includes the classic core range - Citra session IPA and its big brother Green Devil IPA, along with Inferno blonde ale, JHB bitter and Bishop’s Farewell golden ale.

Craft brew legends, the Oakham Ales team are renowned for being the first UK brewery to bring the Citra hop from the US, creating their award-winning session IPA of the same name in 2009. Oakham Citra has certainly found a place in the beer Hall of Fame - and inspired a new generation of craft brewers and beer lovers thanks to its refreshing and intense flavour.

In their 30-year history, Oakham Ales have brewed nearly 300 different beers. To celebrate their anniversary, they are re-releasing some old favourites as well as crafting some new recipes. This includes Lord Maximus, a 5.5% Celebration Ale which is a contemporary reboot of the first beer they ever made, Jeffrey Hudson Bitter. Born in the original Oakham Station Approach brewery, JHB has never lost its popularity, winning the coveted Champion Beer of Britain title in 2001. It can still be enjoyed at pubs up and down the country today.

Oakham Ales are widely available in the Rutland and Stamford area in supermarkets and independent bottleshops. Their cask ales are stocked in many of the region's excellent pubs. Find out more about the remarkable Oakham Ales story and order their beers online at oakhamales.com.

To be in with a chance of winning, just answer the question: Which Oakham Ales beer was named Champion Beer of Britain in 2001?

Enter online at https://tinyurl.com/OakhamAlescomp

The competition closes at midday on Friday, May 5.

Six winners will be selected at random from the correct responses to have a case of 12 beers delivered to them. Entrants must be 18 or over and delivery can only be made to mainland UK addresses.

Please drink responsibly - drinkaware.co.uk