Care home residents, their families and the community came together for a dance and a brew to support Age UK.

Chater Lodge Care Home, in Ketton, held a coffee morning on Wednesday to raise awareness of Age UK, a national charity which helps people make the most of later life.

The event featured seasonal mulled cider, cakes, refreshments and music from the Stamford U3A Ukulele Club.

Stamford U3A's Ukulele Club provided the music

“Holding our own Age UK coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can,” said Chater Lodge general manager, Zoe Postgate.

“We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for the charity.”

Staff helped to host the Age UK coffee morning

The event was to raise awareness for the national charity

Chater Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care and respite care for 46 residents.