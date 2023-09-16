A public relations company is celebrating 20 years in business.

The team at Athene Communications marked the anniversary with pizza, prosecco and welly-wanging at the offices in Uffington.

Rachel Wild, managing director, described the two decades as a ‘huge milestone’.

Athene Communications celebrates its anniversary

She said: “In that time, we’ve helped clients navigate the transformational influence of social and digital marketing as well as seeing them through economic downturns and a pandemic.

“It was wonderful to have the opportunity to bring together some of our local clients and friends to bask in the sun and look back on our shared accomplishments.

“I’m very excited about what the next decade years holds for us, our sector, and our clients.”

Chairman of Athene Communications Richard Astle speaks to anniversary guests

The Athene team gave an apple tree to founder, Richard Astle, to mark his leadership and contributions to nature organisations.

The team has been part of projects in several sectors including education, sustainability and energy, and non-profit.