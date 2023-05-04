A couple is bringing a German fine food and drink store to Stamford.

Franchisees Simon Mobey and his partner Michelle will be opening Vom Fass in the former Colemans stationery shop in St Paul’s Street.

After visiting the only Vom Fass store in the country, which is in Milton Keynes, 41-year-olds Simon and Michelle ‘fell in love with the brand’.

Vom Fass in Stamford

Although they are the owners of three Monkey Puzzle Day Nurseries, a childcare franchise, the pair were keen to step into retail and run their own Vom Fass shop alongside the other businesses.

Vom Fass, which translates to ‘on tap’, was created in Waldburg, German after a family began selling leftover sherry to customers who brought their own bottles and filled them from the cask.

The first store opened in Germany in 1994 and has grown with Vom Fass now being an international enterprise with nearly 300 shops worldwide.

Vom Fass in Stamford

Simon and Michelle didn’t have a location in mind for the shop. Instead it was while looking at another premises an estate agent told them that the vacant unit in Stamford’s town centre would be perfect.

They took a look inside and despite having to be creative and envision what the shop would look like once complete, they agreed.

“We had never been to Stamford before but it is a lovely little town,” said Simon.

“People have been really friendly and popping in to see us.”

Vom Fass in Stamford

Simon believes retail will be a ‘learning curve’ but there are some transferable skills such as customer service.

Currently the shop is undergoing a full renovation with Simon, who is an electrician by trade, taking the helm.

They hope to have it ready by the end of July.

Vom Fass in Stamford

“We are really excited.

“The reception we have had, even since launching on social media, has been great,” said Simon.

Vom Fass sells cocktails, gins, liqueurs, cask spirits and wine as well as oils, vinegars and fine foods.

Similar to the other businesses on St Paul’s Street which is dubbed the ‘green quarter’, Vom Fass will be operating a reusable bottle refill system.

Vom Fass in Stamford

Simon, who is from Kettering, said: “The brand is very big on reusable bottles and sustainability which is why we joined - it ticked all of our boxes.”