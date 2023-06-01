A community group staged an event to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

The Deepings Lions worked with representatives from Prostate Cancer UK and The Deepings Practice to highlight the symptoms and the importance of testing.

The session took place at the Coronation Hall in Market Deeping on Saturday (May 27) and started with charity representative Tracy Taylor asking every eighth man in the audience to stand, giving a visual representation of how many men will develop the condition.

Deepings Lions President Lynne Roberts, Dr Daniel Wade from The Deepings Practice, Tracy Taylor from Prostate Cancer UK and Lion Mike Drinkall at the prostate cancer awareness event

She went on to explain the risk factors, which include age and family history, before sharing her husband’s experience of the disease.

GP Daniel Wade the described the symptoms, which include difficulty urinating, a weak flow of urine and needing to use the toilet more at night.

Advice is available online.

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk