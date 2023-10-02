Home   News   Article

Ram raid at BP petrol station and Spar shop off A1 in Tickencote, Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:44, 02 October 2023

Thieves demolished part of a petrol station building during a ram raid.

A JCB vehicle was used to remove the cash machine at the BP petrol station off the A1 at Tickencote in Rutland.

A section of the building, which forms part of the Spar shop, was knocked down by the thieves.

The petrol station at Tickencote was ram raided
The JCB vehicle was discarded and remains in the forecourt, which has been taped off by police.

Officers remain at the scene this morning (Monday, October 2).

Leicestershire Police has been contacted for more information.

The petrol station has been taped off while police investigate
The vehicle used in the ram raid has been left at the scene
The petrol station at Tickencote was ram raided
Two police officers remain at the scene
More as we have it.

