Thieves demolished part of a petrol station building during a ram raid.

A JCB vehicle was used to remove the cash machine at the BP petrol station off the A1 at Tickencote in Rutland.

A section of the building, which forms part of the Spar shop, was knocked down by the thieves.

The JCB vehicle was discarded and remains in the forecourt, which has been taped off by police.

Officers remain at the scene this morning (Monday, October 2).

Leicestershire Police has been contacted for more information.

