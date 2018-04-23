Range Rover stuck on a bollard in Stamford

A car is suspended on a bollard in Stamford.

Police received a report around 2.05pm today (April 23) that the Range Rover was suspended on the bollard at the junction of East Street and St Paul’s Street after driving over it.

The car is part on the road and is causing some disruption to traffic.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said she advises drivers to take an “alternative route” if they are planning on driving in the area.

She added that vehicle is waiting to be recovered and that everybody got out of the car and is “okay”.