A Suffolk Punch horse belonging to a Stamford business owner has won a handful of prizes.

Four-year-old Suffolk Punch mare, Holbeache Scarlet, won the first Search for a Star Heavy Horse title at the Your Horse Live competition on Friday before taking the overall Supreme Champion the following day.

The mare is owned by Andrea Hoskins, of The George of Stamford, who is an enthusiastic supporter of Suffolk Punch horses and rare breed heavy horses.

Holbeache Scarlett owned by Andrea Hoskins and handles by Brad Auker from Lincolnshire. Photo: SMR Photography

Holbeache Scarlet was handled by Andrea's stud manager, Brad Auker.

He said: "It means an awful lot to me to win here.

“It's the first job I've had where I'm completely in charge and I am delighted we have managed to do this for Andrea.

“This is all new to me, I've been working as stud manager for Andrea for a year now.”

The Suffolk Punch breed is registered on the priority list of the Rare Breeds Survival Trust, making them critically endangered.

There are only 80 Suffolk Punch breeding mares in the UK and just 23 foals on the ground in 2023.