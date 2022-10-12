A council leader faced his fears to raise money for charity.

Kelham Cooke (Con), leader of South Kesteven District Council, jumped 13,000ft from a plane at Sibson Airfield on Saturday.

He was due to take on the skydive the previous week but due to turbulent conditions caused by Storm Ian it was pushed back.

Kelham Cooke took part in a skydive

“I was slightly relieved,” Kelham admitted.

“I had a much easier sleep the night before as I felt more prepared as I knew what was going to happen.”

During the skydive Kelham was strapped to an instructor and was able to free fall for about 35 seconds before the parachute was pulled.

Kelham Cooke did the skydive with new friends Norma and Michelle

“It was an incredible experience and I will not forget it quickly,” the 32-year-old said.

Kelham took part in the skydive alongside two other people but he was the first to jump, which he believes was a good thing.

He said: “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little bit nervous.

“When we were in the plane and got to half of the altitude I thought that was it but we were only half way.”

Kelham Cooke lands

It was finding out about the charity Harry’s Pals which convinced Kelham to leap out of his comfort zone.

The charity was set up in 2020 to support parents of severely ill or disabled children who unexpectedly find out that their child has a life-limiting or life-threatening condition.

Harry’s Pals pays for respite breaks for families coming to terms with the news, giving them much-needed time to recharge and recuperate, as well as offering bespoke counselling programmes for individuals or couples.

The skydiving opportunity presented itself during a conversation with Julie Doyle, the chief executive of Longhurst Group, whose grandson is disabled and has had complex care needs since birth.

Kelham has now raised more than £2,350 for the charity.

“It is fantastic to have received so much support from friends, family, businesses and the community,” said Kelham, who lives in Stamford.

“To beat the target of £2,000 for a really good cause is great.”

To donate go to Kelham Cooke is fundraising for Harry’s Pals on JustGiving.