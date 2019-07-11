Plans to build 115 homes in a field at Easton on the Hill have been rejected partly due to the impact extra dog poo would have had on the nearby rare nature reserve.

Fears the limestone grassland and rare plants at Collyweston Quarries Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve would he harmed by the nutrients found dog faeces led all members of East Northants Council’s planning committee to refuse the development.

The Wildlife Trust had objected to the development because new homes in the area would have led to more dog walkers using the popular reserve.

The field where the homes were planned (13694982)

A report while people should enjoy its nature reserves, dog fouling is a problem and the dog mess introduced into the soil introduces nutrients to the soil which helps courser plants to out compete many of the rare ones.

The site is home to the rare plant Dyer’s Greenweed and Pyramidal Orchid. The report said dogs have also recently been killed by livestock in the area.

The plan was being proposed by Jowson Mowat Planning Ltd, which wanted to create a main street, secondary streets and green lanes.

Twenty-one nearby homes and the parish councils at Collyweston, Ketton and Easton on the Hill had all objected to the plans. They said it conflicted with existing planning policies which only permit infill development rather than development outside the village boundary.

Coun Andy Mercer (Con-Rushden Spencer) said the proposed development site was high quality agricultural land and should be the last area of the village to be developed.

He said: “If you are going to put 115 dwellings into Easton on the Hill, this is not where you put them.”

East Northants Council planning officers had recommended that the scheme was refused.

A planning officer said: “While we note the social and economic benefits of the scheme this does not outweigh the harm.”