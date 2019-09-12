The Olive Branch in Clipsham has been named ‘Leicestershire and Rutland Dining Pub of the Year’ for the fourth consecutive year.

The Good Pub Guide 2020 praises the The Olive Branch for its “delicious breakfasts”, “carefully chosen drinks range”, “efficient and genuinely friendly service,”and “exceptional food”.

Co-owner Ben Jones said: “It’s fantastic to win this award again. The whole team works hard day-in-day-out to deliver the perfect pub experience.

“We love what we do and the excitement and joy of running a great pub have always been central to life here.

“That’s what inspired us when we bought the pub in 1999 and that’s what drives the team today.”

Co-founders Ben Jones, Sean Hope and Marcus Welford, along with the help of friends, family and villagers, for £140,000 in 1999 following a three-year

closure.

The pub in Main Street has won a raft of other awards, including the 2014 Good Pub Guide naming it as Pub of the Year for the whole of Britain.

Other Rutland pubs mentioned in the latest guide, published by Ebury Prerss, include the Wheatsheaf in Greetham, Grainstore at Oakham, Lord Nelson at Oakham, Kings Arms at Wing, Blue Bell at Belmesthorpe, Blue Ball at Braunston, Old Plough at Braunston, Plough at Caldecott, Fox and Hounds at Exton, Plough at Greetham, Fox and Hounds at Knossington, Wheatsheaf at Langham, Marquess of Exeter at Lyddington, Old White Hart at Lyddington, Horse and Jockey at Manton, Black Bull at Market Overton, Fox at North Luffenham, Admiral Hornblower at Oakham, Wheatsheaf at Oakham, Wicked Witch at Ryhall, Coach House at South Luffenham, Jackson Stops at Stretton, Finch Arms at Upper Hambleton, Falcon at Uppingham and Vaults at Uppingham.

Lincolnshire pubs in the guide include White Horse at Baston, George of Stamford at Stamford, Tobie Norris at Stamford, Five Horseshoes at Barholm, Smiths of Bourne, Castle Inn at Castle Bytham, Bull at Market Deeping, Angel at South Witham, All Saints Brewery- Melbourne Bros at Stamford, Bull and Swan Stamford, Crown at Stamford, Jolly Brewer at Stamford, Red Lion at West Deeping and Six Bells at Witham-on-the-Hill.

