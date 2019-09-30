Home   News   Article

Readers' photos from Stamford Georgian Festival 2019

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 07:43, 30 September 2019
 | Updated: 07:45, 30 September 2019

If you took photos at Stamford Georgian Festival 2019, make sure you send in your favourites for the Mercury to feature.

Whether you rode on an omnibus, watched the lantern parade or went on one of the many tours around town, we'd like you to share your pictures.

You can do this by emailing them to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

This great gallery of images was taken over the weekend by David Babbs.

Click here to see more photos from Stamford Georgian Festival.

