Former Stamford High School pupil promotes plant-based food
Published: 17:00, 02 August 2020
A former Stamford High School pupil wants to encourage people to look more carefully at what they are eating.
Since leaving the school, Céline Bangay has spent three years as a recipe creator and food photographer.
This included redesigning the EasyJet menu to include its first vegan meal and managing Harrods’ bakery and patisserie, as well as private catering.
