Former Stamford High School pupil promotes plant-based food

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 17:00, 02 August 2020

A former Stamford High School pupil wants to encourage people to look more carefully at what they are eating.

Since leaving the school, Céline Bangay has spent three years as a recipe creator and food photographer.

This included redesigning the EasyJet menu to include its first vegan meal and managing Harrods’ bakery and patisserie, as well as private catering.

