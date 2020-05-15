Many people have spent the past six weeks hankering after a haircut, but for George Hetherington's beard it's been a wait of 60 years.

He stuck his neck out and let wife, Jan, shave off his long hair and bushy beard on Thursday afternoon last week - and in doing so raised £3,300 towards a water well that will help transform people's lives.

George is perhaps best known these days for his role at Second Helpings, the charity based at Barn Hill which feeds people in return for whatever they wish to donate, and cuts Stamford's food waste.