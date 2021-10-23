A pub at the heart of the Stamford community has won the title of Small Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards.

The Danish Invader in Empingham Road impressed the judges with its dedication to helping people while surviving through the pandemic, a particularly tough time for hospitality.

Chris Needham became landlord of the pub 20 years ago and has since turned it into a family-friendly hub for the community.

The Danish Invader won Small Business of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2021

The father-of-five said: “We are over the moon to have won the award.

“We have all had a great night. It’s great to see the support people have given to us.”

For Chris, the pub employees have become like family throughout the years and are like children to him and his wife, Kelly.

Presenting the award, Richard Olsen of Olsen Metrix said: “In an industry that has gone through the nadir of the last 18 months, the passion and support for the local community shown by this business has been unwavering and quite outstanding, despite having had to postpone plans for their own growth and adapt to a massively challenging environment.”

Accepting his trophy, Chris, wearing a Stetson, said: “The Danish Invader is one of those special places. If you’ve not been, you need to come.”

He added: “It it wasn’t for the customers, it would not be there. I keep hearing it will become a Tesco - but that’s not happening on my shift. I’ll still be there... pushing the trolleys.”

Chris noted that the team all works as if The Danish Invader is their own pub which helps them to feel like one big family.

Kelly, who supported Chris on the night and also works at the pub, said: “The whole week has been stressful - he’s not slept.

“Chris is such a hard worker and I know he’s been nervous.

“I’m pleased I could be there and support him as Chris and the team absolutely deserve it.

“He’s a very selfless person and puts everyone before himself.”

Oakham-based businesses, J Laverack Bicycles and Sportsrooms, which were highly commended in the category.

