Care home staff have been recognised for their dedication.

Whitefriars Care Home in Stamford clinched seven awards at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s Recognition Awards held in Lincoln earlier this month (October 3).

Louise Green, deputy home manager, received the personal development award and a chairperson’s commendation for meritorious service, while Zoe Freeman, care leader, was awarded the unsung hero of the year award and a chairperson’s commendation.

Whitefriars team members who collected seven awards, including two for residents

Zoe and the care leaders received the Nigel Stourton Award, and two residents Joyce Foster and Muriel Pollard were recognised with The Empowerment Award for being the volunteer welcomers.

Candidates for the trust’s recognition awards were nominated by colleagues, residents and friends.

Nominations were judged by a panel and finalists were invited to the awards, where winners were presented with trophies.

The awards

Caroline Dunagan, North division director, said: "Supported by a wonderful volunteer team, the teams make The Orders of St John Care Trust care homes vibrant places to live and work.

“Employees in all roles are committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standard of care for residents.

“These awards for employees and volunteers give special recognition to those who have been put forward for their endeavours by colleagues, or residents and their family members. It was delightful to celebrate individual and team successes.”