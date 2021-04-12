Two recycling bins are being trialled in Stamford before any taxpayers' money is invested in a wider scheme.

Pride of Stamford Litter Picker Neil McIvor and Jack Edwards-Race were in High Street this morning (Monday, April 12) installing two temporary bins next to one of the permanent litter bins.

One of the red bins is labelled for cans to be deposited inside and the other is for plastics.

Jack Edwards-Race and Neil McIvor with the temporary bins

"We're going to see if people will put the correct litter in the bins before any money is spent on buying permanent ones for the Stamford," said Neil.

"There's no point in investing hundreds of pounds or more in bins for different types of rubbish if people don't use them properly."

Since the start of the pandemic, Neil and his team of litter picking volunteers have been out early most mornings - and especially at weekends - cleaning up the streets of Stamford to make sure the town looks as attractive as possible to residents and visitors.

The Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers work alongside South Kesteven District Council street cleaners.

As well as removing rubbish from streets and verges, they also help by emptying overflowing bins and clean up the meadows, river and Millstream areas.