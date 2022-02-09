Replacing the cobbles in Stamford's Red Lion Square will cost £434,000 more than using tarmac.

Members of the Lincolnshire County Council highways committee had previously looked at five options for Red Lion Square, including laying tarmac, and re-laying existing York stone setts.

In October, the council passed a decision to swap the current 10cm thick stones for ones which are 15cm thick. New foundations will also be laid.