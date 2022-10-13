A town square has reopened after almost six months.

Drivers are eager to travel through Red Lion Square in Stamford with the town centre route packed with traffic since reopening this morning (Thursday, October 13).

Businesses have also jumped at the chance to unload just metres away from their stores, while workers can be seen removing signs and equipment from the square.

Red Lion Square in Stamford has reopened following months of roadworks

Last night, workers were spotted removing the mini roundabout which had been painted in All Saints' Place to help with traffic flow while the road was closed.

Red Lion Square has been undergoing a £1.4m resurfacing project to replace the stone setts which were removed to make way for new versions of the 'cobbles'.

The road was initially closed in May, with a full closure coming into place in August but it was re-opened for two weeks due to an increase in traffic from Burghley Horse Trials.

The mini roundabout being removed near Red Lion Square, Stamford. Photo: Frank Newbon

Red Lion Square in Stamford has reopened

The team faced issues along the road with the discovery of a shallow gas main on-site which resulted in work being paused.

There have been mixed feelings on the roadworks throughout the past few months with some residents saying it has brought peace while businesses have condemned the work for ruining trade.

