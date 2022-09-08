Roadworks in the centre of Stamford will resume next week.

Red Lion Square is undergoing a £1.4m resurfacing project to replace the stone setts which have been removed to make way for new versions of the 'cobbles'.

The road was initially closed in May, with a full closure coming into place in August but it was re-opened for two weeks due to an increase in traffic from Burghley Horse Trials.

The new cobbles in Red Lion Square, Stamford

The work in the square is set to resume on Monday (September 12) with a full southbound closure of Red Lion Square and St John's Street. Northbound traffic will remain unaffected.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: “With the Burghley Horse Trials now complete, we’re set to fully recommence work at Red Lion Square next Monday.

“This means reinstating the traffic management that was in place before we closed the square for four weeks last month – so a southbound closure of the square and St John’s Street, with Red Lion Street also closed.

Red Lion Square in Stamford during the resurfacing work

“Over the next month, the team will be completing works to the wide pedestrian crossing near All Saints' Church, adjacent to the newsagents and the pedestrian crossing at the bottom of Red Lion Street.

"They’ll also be finishing the installation of the expansion joints and white lining."

The council expects the scheme to be completed by mid-October.