Voters can have their say on a local planning document that could guide decisions for the next 14 years.

The Stamford Neighbourhood Plan will set out guidelines for people who wish to build new properties or alter existing ones.

It also contains policies to enhance and protect the environment, character and heritage of the town, as well as sections on shopping, housing and sports, arts and leisure.

Chairman of Stamford First David Taylor, who is now also mayor, with the draft Stamford Neighbourhood Plan

A referendum on the Stamford Neighbourhood Plan will be held on Thursday, July 14. Eligible voters will receive polling cards in the next few days.

The “yes/no” question will ask: “Do you want South Kesteven District Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Stamford to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?”

Stamford First Neighbourhood Plan Group produced the document on behalf of Stamford Town Council by consulting with residents, businesses, landowners and other stakeholder organisations. If adopted it will be valid until 2036.

The plan and background information can be found online at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/stamfordplan

Those who are not currently registered to vote in elections can do so before midnight on June 28 at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or by calling 01476 406080 or emailing elections@southkesteven.gov.uk

Polling stations for the referendum will be open in Stamford from 7am until 10pm at: