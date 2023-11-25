Property in Gwash Way, Ryhall near Stamford on the market with Newton Fallowell
Located in the well-served village of Ryhall, this home in Gwash Meadows sits near the river from which it got its name.
The property is a stroll from a host of conveniences, including local shops, pubs, a Post Office and the village school.
Inside, the ground floor features an open-plan kitchen/dining area with oak flooring and modern appliances.
The living room has a wood burner, and there is a versatile study/snug and handy cloakroom.
The property's charm is heightened by the staircase, which is adorned with a glass balustrade.
On the first floor, two generously proportioned double bedrooms, complete with built-in wardrobes, share a Jack and Jill bathroom.
A fourth bedroom could be used as a nursery or extra study. The main bedroom on the top floor has its own bathroom and built-in wardrobes.
Outside, a delightful west-facing garden features a patio, ideal for entertaining guests.
The property also has a block-paved drive for convenient off-road parking, while the front and rear gardens have been laid to lawn.
2 Gwash Meadows in Ryhall is on the market with Newton Fallowell for £650,000.
For more information or to book a viewing call 01780 754530 or email stamford@newtonfallowell.co.uk.
