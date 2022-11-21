A refugee has set up a dessert business to bring Ukrainian food to the area.

Valentyn Chepurko fled Kyiv with his mum and younger sister earlier this year and settled in Stamford in May.

He left behind not only his home, friends and family but also his university education and went from an entrepreneur course in Ukraine, to working in a bar in Stamford.

Valentyn Chepurko, owner of Ukrainian dessert business Gorishky. Photo: Paul Dunn

“I’m not in my own country so I need to try something new,” said Valentyn.

“As I’m here I thought it is better to try and set up my own small business.

“I was thinking about what to do and how to do it, and I realised I love desserts.”

Valentyn cooks from his home in Stamford and will be delivering the sweet treats to shops in town.

He has a history in the food business having previously worked for a relative’s catering company as a sales representative.

When the war is over Valentyn hopes to complete his degree and become an entrepreneur.

“I want something that’s my own,” the 20-year-old said.

“I want to pay someone rather than to be paid by someone.

“It’s much more interesting for me.

“Right now I have already done a few food courses and I have my food hygiene.”

Valentyn is starting with one dessert available and will continue to add more Ukrainian delicacies to the menu.

He has named the business after the launch dessert, Gorishky, which is a walnut shaped cookie made with biscuit and filled with dulce de leche buttercream.

Valentyn describes it as ‘really tasty’ and ‘full of flavour’.

A number of businesses have agreed to stock it including Café au Chocolat, The Fine Foods Group and Stage 2 Coffee House.

As well as trying to grow his business, Valentyn volunteers at the kitchen in Second Helpings at Barn Hill.

Anyone interested in buying a dessert can contact Valentyn on social media by searching for Gorishky.