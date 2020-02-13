Youngsters from across the Stamford area are being invited to join a relaunched club that celebrates agriculture and the countryside.

The Stamford and District Young Farmers Club (YFC) is due to hold its first meeting at the Willoughby Arms, Little Bytham, on Wednesday, February 26.

It will be led by Andrew Woodward, the former chair of the Stamford YFC and national YFC chair, Emma Basden and Delyth Gilman.

Lincolnshire Young Farmers after taking part in a skydive last year

Delyth told the Mercury: “We get young people together from the ages of 10 to 26 and you don’t have to be a farmer to be a young farmer. There’s just so much that we do!”

Young people can look forward to interesting talks, visits, activities, quizzes and an annual rally that has more than 70 classes to compete in from cookery to tug-of-war. They also get stuck into fundraising activities and will decide on charities to support.

They also get stuck into fundraising activities and will decide on which charities to support.

Delyth said they had painted an array of plywood pigs - with wood donated by Verdon Timber - that will be distributed around the area advertising the new club.

For more information or to join the club search for Stamford and District Young Farmers Club on Facebook or contact Delyth on 07912 274899 or Andrew on 07860 502999.

Click here to read more of the latest news

Read more EducationEnvironmentStamford