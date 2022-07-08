The Commonwealth Games baton will pass over Rutland Water via boat on Sunday as part of a relay.

The relay, which started on Monday, is taking place in the run-up to this month’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The baton will pass through Northampton and Corby before arriving at Rutland Water’s Normanton fishing lodge at just after 10am on Sunday (July 10).

It will travel across the reservoir by boat and visitors are welcome to watch from Whitwell.

Jake Williams, head of parks and conservation for Anglian Water, said: “This year’s Commonwealth Games is particularly significant, following so closely on from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so we’re thrilled to be playing a part in the Queen’s Baton Relay.

“Although Rutland is the smallest county, it has so much to offer, and we’re really pleased that Rutland Water has been chosen to represent our wonderful county in this historic year for the Commonwealth Games.”

The games are being held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. It is the UK’s biggest sporting event since the London Olympics in 2012.