Remembrance Day parade in Oakham is attended by Royal Anglian Regiment
Soldiers and cadets were on parade to remember ‘the fallen’ in their small county.
Remembrance Day in Oakham started at Oakham Castle, with a parade that lead along High Street to All Saints’ Church for the laying of the wreaths on the war memorial and a service.
Members of The Royal Anglian Regiment, based at Kendrew Barracks near Cottesmore, took part in the ceremony, alongside cadets from the local detachments, and town dignitaries.
As they marched past, they were saluted by the King’s representative, Dr Sarah Furness, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland.
High Street and Church Street were closed to traffic – and blocked by Rutland County Council vehicles – to hep to prevent any issues during the parade.
Remembrance Day was also marked in Stamford.
Photos by Chris Lowndes can be purchased at https://www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk/p689702131
They are available as prints in a variety of sizes, or as downloads.