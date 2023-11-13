Soldiers and cadets were on parade to remember ‘the fallen’ in their small county.

Remembrance Day in Oakham started at Oakham Castle, with a parade that lead along High Street to All Saints’ Church for the laying of the wreaths on the war memorial and a service.

Members of The Royal Anglian Regiment, based at Kendrew Barracks near Cottesmore, took part in the ceremony, alongside cadets from the local detachments, and town dignitaries.

As they marched past, they were saluted by the King’s representative, Dr Sarah Furness, Lord-Lieutenant of Rutland.

High Street and Church Street were closed to traffic – and blocked by Rutland County Council vehicles – to hep to prevent any issues during the parade.

Remembrance Day was also marked in Stamford.

The King's representative, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Dr Sarah Furness, lays a wreath and salutes the war memorial

Veterans wore their medals with pride

The parade through Oakham

The streets were lined with people watching the parade

Ex-servicemen laid a wreath, remembering those they had served alongside

Remembrances is an opportunity for members of the different armed forces - former and current - to stand on parade together

Cadets were well represented

