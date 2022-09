More news, no ads

People are invited to take part in a service of remembrance for the Queen.

The event is taking place at St George's Church in St George's Square, Stamford, tonight (Thursday, September 15) at 7.30pm.

All are welcome.

If you have a service or event for the Queen, please email details to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk