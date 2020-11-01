Home   News   Article

Remembrance Sunday parade cancelled in Stamford as Town Council encourage commemorations from home

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 01 November 2020

People in Stamford are being encouraged to commemorate Remembrance and Armistice Day from home this year.

The day is usually commemorated with a parade through Stamford starting in Star Lane and St Paul’s Street and ending at the war memorial where a wreath laying ceremony and service takes place.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns no parade will be held this year.

