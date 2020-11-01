Remembrance Sunday parade cancelled in Stamford as Town Council encourage commemorations from home
Published: 06:00, 01 November 2020
People in Stamford are being encouraged to commemorate Remembrance and Armistice Day from home this year.
The day is usually commemorated with a parade through Stamford starting in Star Lane and St Paul’s Street and ending at the war memorial where a wreath laying ceremony and service takes place.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing concerns no parade will be held this year.