Shoppers have the chance to delve into the past with the opening of a new business.

NextGen Trader Ltd sells gaming consoles and accessories from the retro through to the very latest releases.

The business will also stock sportswear and clothing at cheaper prices.

Owners of NextGen Trader Ltd, Craig Siciliano and Caitlin Dwyer

It was set up by Craig Siciliano and Caitlin Dwyer, and opened at Scotgate in Stamford on Saturday.

Craig, who previously worked for Blockbusters, said: “Next Generation Trading is a little bit of everything.

"In Stamford we don’t have anything for me. If I want a pair of trainers or a shirt, I would have to go to Peterborough.”

NextGen Trader Ltd

While the couple admit the quality of recently-released games is much better, they say retro games give people the chance to reminisce and re-live games from their childhood.

Craig said: “Retro games start from eight bit so it makes the graphics very square, but that’s what gives it the nostalgic feel.

“We didn’t have internet and broadband in the late 80s. The gaming industry has moved on massively over 30 years. Now it’s everyday gaming online with friends whereas you used to have to invite friends around to play.”

The couple's biggest challenge in setting up the business was finding a suitable location, as they weren’t prepared to fork out the rent costs for premises in the High Street.

Instead they found the ideal location in the former Blo Hair Studio in Scotgate and have also set up an online shop to sell the new and pre-loved products.

Following the pandemic, the couple have welcomed the job security that comes with being their own boss.

Craig said: “I can’t make myself redundant and the business is something that’s ours. We put a lot of effort into it."

The online shop is available at: nextgentrader.co.uk