Young environmentalists are being invited to help out at an internationally famous nature reserve.

Rutland Water’s Park Rangers team is looking for passionate environmentalists aged 16 to 21 to join the reservoir’s Young Ranger programme.

They will work alongside the Park Rangers on valuable conservation efforts and would need to be available for one Sunday a month between September and August.

Rutland Water Young Rangers last year built this bug hotel

Last year’s Young Rangers projects ranged from tree planting to building a giant hotel for insects using natural materials

Working alongside expert Park Rangers, the role offers a chance for the region’s next generation of budding conservationists to gain valuable experience for their CVs.

As a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protection Area and a Ramsar site, Rutland Water is home to one of the most important wild fowl sanctuaries in Britain, which regularly hosts more than 25,000 waterfowl.

Conservationists there also pioneered the Rutland Osprey Project which has welcomed more than 200 chicks since 2001 when the first wild osprey in central England for more than 150 years hatched.

Bay Mitchell, a volunteer on last year’s programme, said: “I have learnt a wide variety of skills, in a positive learning environment.

“From planting trees to coppicing hedges and

dry stone walling, I always felt pleased to see the progress we made in one day.

“It has fuelled my passion to become a conservationist and see bigger positive changes in ecosystems in the future.

“I think joining the Young Rangers is a fantastic opportunity for any young person to get out in nature and discover their capabilities.”

To apply, email parksinfo@anglianwater.co.uk by Saturday, September 30.