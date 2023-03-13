A renowned record shop is set to open in Stamford this week.

Rock On Records is to welcome its first customers at 4 All Saints' Street on Thursday (March 16).

The first record shop in Stamford for more than a decade, it will open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 6pm, with all profits going to charity.

Rock On Records will open for business at 4 All Saints Street on Thursday

Rock On built up a cult following among music fans and musicians in London from 1971 until its last remaining shop, in Camden, closed in 1996.

Its customers included legendary musicians Bob Dylan, The Clash frontman Joe Strummer, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, and BBC Radio's champion of independent music, John Peel.

The new shop will cater for all kinds of music fans from the casual buyer to serious collector. It will specialise in vinyl and rare merchandise, as well as cassettes and a select range of CDs.

Ted behind the counter during Rock On's heyday in London

Rock On in its pomp

Ted (80), who once also managed Thin Lizzy, will work in the shop one day a week.