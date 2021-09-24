Stamford Hospital’s minor injuries unit will reopen on Friday next week (October 1).

The unit off Ryhall Road was closed temporarily while NHS staff were redeployed to work in other departments during the pandemic.

Phil Walmsley, chief operating officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: "There has clearly been a continued need to offer a minor injuries service in Stamford and the local community.

“We made the decision to temporarily close the unit in order to move staff, who were very much-needed on our Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke hospital sites, but we appreciate this did create a gap at Stamford and Rutland Hospital.

"We are very grateful to local residents for their patience and we are pleased to be re-instating the unit.”

The minor injuries unit will open from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday after October 1 and it will see patients with minor injuries only.

People should come alone if possible.

All patients will be triaged on arrival to ensure they are in the right place for the care they require.

Anyone needing treatment for an illness should contact their GP or call NHS 111 for advice.